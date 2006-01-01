Corporate Gifts
Looking for the perfect gift for employees, clients and business partners? Give the gift of finding.
Designed with a convenient hole, Tile Mate easily attaches to keys, luggage, backpacks and more.
Tile Slim is easy to slide into tight spots like your wallet or stick onto notebooks or tablets.
Every app updates the location of each Tile device it detects. With more than 10 million Tiles sold and over 2 million items located every day, our network is the largest, fastest and most powerful lost and found community in the world.
Our little Bluetooth tracker, paired with our intuitive app, makes it easy to find everything that matters.
Track last known location
Tap into the Tile community
From the versatile Mate to the wallet-ready Slim to the stylish and powerful Pro Series, there’s a Tile for everyone.
The Tile app connects you to the world’s largest lost-and-found community, where friends and strangers work together to find everything that matters. See how it’s helped people like you.
Looking for the perfect gift for employees, clients and business partners? Give the gift of finding.